SK Telecom 2019 net income down 72.5 pct. to 861.9 bln won
09:59 February 07, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 861.9 billion won (US$ 725.9 million), down 72.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 7.6 percent on-year to 1.11 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 5.2 percent to 17.74 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)