SK Telecom shifts to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 45.2 billion won (US$ 38.1 million), swinging from a profit of 474.5 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 162.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 225.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to 4.41 trillion won.
The operating profit was 35.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
