S. Korea's domestic supply in manufacturing up 1.1 pct in Q4
SEJONG, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's total supply in manufacturing rose in the fourth quarter of 2019 from a year earlier on a gain in the domestic supply, government data showed Friday.
The manufacturing domestic supply index -- which measures both goods produced locally and brought into South Korea -- rose 1.1 percent on-year to stand at 109.4 during the October-December period last year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The on-year gain is due to a rise in domestic supply, which was affected by a gain in machines and equipment.
In 2016, the statistical office came up with the index to measure the total domestic supply of locally produced goods and imported products, with the base number for 2010 set at 100.
The index for consumer goods fell 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier and the figure for intermediate goods also sank 3.2 percent, according to the data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)