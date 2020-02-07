Loona's new album tops iTunes charts in 56 countries
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- "#," the second EP by rising K-pop girl band Loona, also known as Girl of the Month, topped the iTunes album charts in 56 countries and regions across the world Friday, the band's management agency said.
It is a record high number of iTunes album charts conquered by a K-pop girl band, according to the agency, Blockberry Creative.
The album, released Wednesday, initially topped the iTunes album charts in 47 countries and regions the following day, before advancing further to conquer the charts in 56 countries and regions as of early Friday, Blockberry said.
The list of the 56 territories includes the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Britain, Peru and Egypt.
Including the main track, "So What," "#," -- pronounced "hash" -- has six songs encouraging girls from across the world to move forward and take on challenges.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)