LG Uplus 2019 net profit down 8.9 pct. to 438.8 bln won

14:11 February 07, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 438.8 billion won (US$ 369.2 million), down 8.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 686.2 billion won, down 7.4 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 5.6 percent to 12.38 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

