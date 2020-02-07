Lotte Department Store's main outlet in Seoul to close temporarily over coronavirus fears
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Department Store, one of the country's major department store chain operators, said Friday that one of its outlets in downtown Seoul will be temporarily closed starting late Friday for a cleanup following a recent visit there by a patient diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
The store in the downtown Myeongdong area, the most bustling shopping district, will be shut down for sterilization, it said.
The move follows confirmation that a female Chinese tourist from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, visited the department store Sunday, one day before she was diagnosed with the novel virus.
It will be the first time the department store has closed for quarantine purposes, according to company officials.
The store will be reopened Monday after it is thoroughly cleaned and sterilized, they added.
