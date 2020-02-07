Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #opposition leader #April elections

Opposition leader to run in Seoul's Jongno district in April elections

15:28 February 07, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hwang Kyo-ahn, chief of the main opposition party, announced his bid Friday to run in the Jongno district in central Seoul for the April 15 elections, heralding a high-profile race against the former prime minister.

Hwang, chairman of the Liberty Korea Party, made the surprise announcement, weeks after he vowed to run in a "tough" electoral district in a metropolitan area for the parliamentary elections.

"I will run in the Jongno district," Hwang told a press briefing.

Jongno is regarded as a symbolic constituency in Korean politics where key political heavyweights were elected.

A high-profile contest will unfold against former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the ruling Democratic Party.

Lee resumed his political activity in mid-January after working as the longest-serving prime minister since May 2017.

He has taken a lead in opinion polls of promising presidential candidates, followed by Hwang.

This photo, taken Feb. 6, 2020, shows Hwang Kyo-ahn, chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK