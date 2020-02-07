Lotte Chemical 2019 net income down 53.8 pct. to 758.2 bln won
15:40 February 07, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its 2019 net profit of 758.2 billion won (US$ 639 million), down 53.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.1 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.94 trillion on-year. Annual sales fell 5.9 percent to 15.12 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
