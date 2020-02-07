S. Korea, Japan hold talks on cultural ties
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks in Tokyo on Friday about exploring ways to promote bilateral cooperation in people-to-people exchanges and culture, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Seo Eun-ji, director general at the ministry's public diplomacy and cultural affairs bureau, met with her Japanese counterpart, Mitsuko Shino, and discussed joint efforts to boost cooperation in culture, tourism and sport, as well as youth exchanges, it added.
It was the first time in six years that such a working-level meeting on cultural cooperation had been held between the two countries. In 2018, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her then Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, agreed to deepen cultural ties during their one-on-one talks, launching a related joint task force later that year.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)