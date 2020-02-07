Hanssem Q4 net profit down 48.7 pct. to 22.9 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 22.9 billion won (US$ 19.3 million), down 48.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 21.8 billion won, up 10.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 10.3 percent to 438.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 44.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
