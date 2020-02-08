Saturday's weather forecast
09:29 February 08, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 03/-2 Sunny 0
Suwon 05/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 05/-2 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 06/-2 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 05/-7 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 06/-1 Sunny 80
Jeonju 06/-1 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 07/01 Cloudy 0
Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 20
Daegu 07/00 Cloudy 0
Busan 10/00 Sunny 0
