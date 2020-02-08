Saturday's weather forecast

Go to Contents
09:29 February 08, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 03/-2 Sunny 0

Suwon 05/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 05/-2 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 06/-2 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 05/-7 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 06/-1 Sunny 80

Jeonju 06/-1 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 07/01 Cloudy 0

Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 20

Daegu 07/00 Cloudy 0

Busan 10/00 Sunny 0

(END)

