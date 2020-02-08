(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 8)

Opportunities won't just fall from the sky. The Korean market has been rapidly losing appeal to foreign capital due to the market-unfriendly policies of the administration of President Moon Jae-in. The government has increased corporate income tax rates. It ignored repeated advice from international bodies like the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to address to the country's labor rigidity. The labor cooperative rate in Korea ranks at the bottom among OECD members. Union umbrella groups are more audacious than ever, cashing in their contributions to getting Moon elected. They went so far as to threaten to file an administrative injunction after the government permitted overtime at mask-producing factories to meet surging demand. Regulations have only piled up to choke corporate activities.