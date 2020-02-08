Go to Contents
Gov't to provide 1.23 mln won per month for 4-person family with members in quarantine

11:38 February 08, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's government said Saturday it will provide 1.23 million won (US$1,030) to a four-person family with a member in quarantine.

The health ministry said that the monthly living expenses allowance will be provided to anyone who has been in quarantine for more than 14 days, with foreign nationals also eligible for support.

If a person without a family is quarantined, the government said it will give 454,900 won if that person has been in isolation for two weeks. The total amount will be adjusted to reflect the size of the family and the period a person is in quarantine.

The ministry, however, said those that received paid leave from their companies will not be able to apply for the compensation pay.

People who are eligible for payment can begin applying Feb. 17.

(END)

