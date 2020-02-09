Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 February 09, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-6 Cloudy 30

Incheon 04/-5 Cloudy 30

Suwon 04/-7 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 05/-5 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 06/-6 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 05/-8 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-5 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/-3 Sunny 10

Jeju 09/05 Cloudy 20

Daegu 07/-3 Cloudy 20

Busan 09/-1 Sunny 0

(END)

