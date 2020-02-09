Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Innovation-Vietnam investment

(LEAD) SK Lubricants invests in Vietnam's lubricants company

11:55 February 09, 2020

(ATTN: CLARIFIES the company making investment in Vietnam)

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Lubricants Co., an affiliate of refiner SK Innovation Co., said Sunday it has made a stake investment in a Vietnamese lubricants company for an expansion into Asian markets.

SK Lubricants signed a deal to acquire a 49 percent stake in Mekong, Vietnam's biggest lubricants company, on Friday to strengthen its presence in Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets, the company said in a statement.

"Through the partnership, Mekong will sell SK Lubricants' Korean-made products in Vietnam and manufacture lubricant products based on base oil shipped from SK Lubricants' plants in South Korea, Indonesia and Spain for local sales in the Southeast Asian market," a company spokesman said over the phone.

The company didn't provide the value of the contract, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Lubricant is capable of reducing friction, heat and wear when introduced as a film between solid surfaces.

Vietnam's lubricant market is dominated by three global major companies -- BP Castrol, Shell and Chevron Corp.

SK Lubricants is wholly owned by SK Innovation, the country's biggest refiner by sales.

In this photo taken Feb. 7, 2020, and provided by SK Lubricants, the company's CEO & President Cha Gyu-tak (3rd from R) shakes hands with his Mekong counterpart Hoang Le in Vietnam after signing an agreement for a stake investment in Mekong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK