Moon visits S. Korean evacuees' quarantine facility in Jincheon
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Sunday visited a local quarantine facility for more than 160 South Korean evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is known as the epicenter of the fast-spreading novel coronavirus outbreak, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They have been staying in isolation at the National Human Resources Development Institute in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, around 90 kilometers south of Seoul, since arriving in South Korea on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 on emergency chartered flights.
Moon received a briefing on their daily life there and medical conditions.
He also met with residents in Jincheon and nearby Eumseong, and thanked them for cooperation in the government's measure to accommodate the evacuees in the compound.
The president's visit to the region reflects his concerns not only about quarantine measures related to the virus but also the pandemic's impact on the local economy, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
South Korea has 25 confirmed cases as of Sunday morning without a death.
