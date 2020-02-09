S. Korea reports 2 more virus cases, total now at 27
17:25 February 09, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported two additional confirmed cases of new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 27, health authorities said.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that a 51-year-old South Korean man and a 37-year-old Chinese woman, who returned here after staying in China's Guangdong province from November to Jan. 31, have tested positive for the virus.
Another South Korean woman, aged 73, was also confirmed to be infected earlier in the day. She is a family member of the couple.
