S. Korea advances to playoff in Olympic women's football qualifying
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean women's football team beat Vietnam on Sunday to get the top seed in the final Asian qualifying playoff for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
In the Group A match of the Asian qualifying round held at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju, South Korea defeated Vietnam 3-0 on goals by Jang Sel-gi, Choo Hyo-joo and Ji So-yun.
Along with a 7-0 victory over Myanmar on Monday, South Korea stand atop Group A, followed by Vietnam with one win and Myanmar ranked third with no wins.
South Korea will be seeded first for the playoff round slated for March, while Vietnam will be the No. 2 seed. Myanmar had already been eliminated from contention.
In the playoff, those two teams will be joined by the top two seeds from Group B, which is made up of Australia, China, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.
The two-legged playoff will pit the Group A winner against the Group B runner-up, and the Group B winner against the Group A runner-up, on March 6 and March 11. The two victorious nations will punch their tickets to Tokyo.
In Group B, Australia, China and Chinese Taipei are in contention for the two berths.
South Korea dominated from the beginning. Ji So-yun of Chelsea FC Women made a pass to Choo Hyo-joo in the left corner of the penalty box, who struck it into the goal in the 5th minute. But it was declared offside. Choo's shot in the 16th minute was also ruled offside.
Defender Jang Sel-gi, who plays for Madrid CF Femenino in Spain, was the first to score in the tighter-than-expected game.
She received a deft pass by Jang Chang and lobbed the ball into the corner of the goal.
In the second half, Choo recorded her first international goal in her third appearance. She fired the ball into the goal and helped South Korea take a 2-0 lead.
In the 83rd minute, Ji, the country's all-time leading scorer, scored her 58th international goal and sealed the 3-0 victory.
