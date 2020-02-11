Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Whenever 'Parasite' was called, cinema history was rewritten (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Oscars break barrier for 'Parasite' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Like a movie... (Donga llbo)
-- Bong Joon-ho's Oscars revolution (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Bong Joon-ho flips Oscars history (Segye Times)
-- Reversal of '92-year white Oscars' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Imagination becomes history, Chungmuro conquers Oscars (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Parasite' crosses line of world cinema history (Hankyoreh)
-- Main star? 'Parasite'!!! (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Parasite' dominates Oscars, becomes Korean movie legend (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Parasite' penetrates heart of U.S. cinema industry (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 'Parasite' and Korean triumphant (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Parasite' makes Oscars history with four wins (Korea Herald)
-- 'Parasite' makes Oscars history with four awards (Korea Times)
(END)