(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 10)

The point of "democratic procedure" is understandable, but it is doubtful whether the commission is overreaching by sticking its nose even in nomination procedures. It will likely be embroiled in controversies, over whether it is overriding its authority while undermining the political neutrality of election management. Critics view the ban as a drag on the Future Korea Party, among others, launched by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party as its sister party that will only send proportional representation candidates under the new election system.