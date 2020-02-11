(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 11)

In a commentary, the New York Times wrote the Korean film's historic victories were possible because voters "managed to embrace the future," citing "Hollywood's overreliance on white stories told by white filmmakers." Bong may have had this in mind when he said in a speech after winning the Best International Film Award, "I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes." He also said, "We never write to represent our country, but this is very personal to South Korea."