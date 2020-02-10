(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 10)

According to the indictments by the prosecution, as many as seven presidential offices in the Blue House -- including the Offices of the Senior Secretary for Civil Affair and Political Affairs -- were mobilized to help Song win the election. The indictments also show that Song directly met with Hwang Un-ha, Ulsan police chief at the time, in September 2017 -- nearly a year before the election -- to ask him to investigate corruption involving aides to then-Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon. That's not all. Hang Byung-do, the senior presidential secretary for political affairs at the time, allegedly advised an internal rival of Song to give up his bid for the election in exchange for another post in the public sector.