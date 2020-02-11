(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 11)

In that respect, Yoo's remarks -- "Our conservatism should be rebuilt from the roots and it must take a reform path from now on" -- are very appropriate. The problem is how to put them into action. In fact, the Moon administration's lopsided running of the country mostly resulted from the conservative opposition's incompetence. Despite the government's apparent policy failures — such as serious crises on the domestic and foreign fronts, unfettered populism, suspicions about the Blue House's alleged intervention in the Ulsan mayoral election, and the Cho Kuk scandal, to name a few — the conservative camp could not do anything — not to mention present alternative solutions to the crisis on its own — and went around zigzagging instead.