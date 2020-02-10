Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Feb. 10

09:30 February 10, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- 92nd annual Oscars

-- Coronavirus fears increase concerns over cruise ships' entry into S. Korean ports

-- S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'working group' meeting on N. Korea

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak

-- S. Korean carmakers tipped to resume plant operations this week
