Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Feb. 10
09:30 February 10, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- 92nd annual Oscars
-- Coronavirus fears increase concerns over cruise ships' entry into S. Korean ports
-- S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'working group' meeting on N. Korea
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak
-- S. Korean carmakers tipped to resume plant operations this week
(END)
Keyword