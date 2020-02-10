Go to Contents
CJ Logistics 2019 net income down 23.6 pct. to 50.9 bln won

10:23 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its 2019 net profit of 50.9 billion won (US$ 42.7 million), down 23.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 307.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 242.7 billion on-year. Annual sales rose 13 percent to 10.41 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

