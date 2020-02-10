Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Uplus #5G roaming

LG Uplus set to provide 5G roaming service in Japan

11:25 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Monday it has moved one step closer to providing its 5G roaming service in Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

LG Uplus said it has recently completed the testing of its 5G roaming service in Japan, becoming the first South Korean firm to do so, after partnering with Japanese telecommunication firm KDDI Corp.

Japan is expected to commercialize its 5G service in late March, so that it can offer better telecommunication services ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer.

LG Uplus said it plans to expand its 5G roaming service in other countries this year. The company currently provides 5G in Italy, Finland, Switzerland and China.

This photo provided by LG Uplus Corp. on Feb. 10, 2020, shows officials from Japan's KDDI Corp. and LG Uplus testing its 5G roaming service in Japan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK