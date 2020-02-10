(2nd LD) Top U.S. envoy congratulates 'Parasite' director for winning Oscars
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris posted two consecutive messages online Monday congratulating the director of the South Korean thriller "Parasite" for snagging four Oscars, including best picture.
"More #Oscars did come for @ParasiteMovie and Director Bong Joon-Ho! 4 total: Best Original Screenplay, Best Int'l Feature, Best Director & 1st time in Academy Awards history a non-English language film wins Best Picture! Wow! Congrats Director Bong, Team #Parasite & ROK cinema!" he said in a tweet, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
He posted a similar message earlier shortly after the film won its first prize -- best original screenplay.
The pictures attached to the messages showed plastic bowls of "Jjapaguri," a dish that mixes two popular instant noodle brands in Korea, which Harris presumably had with his embassy officials to reenact a scene in the film.
In the movie, the affluent housewife orders her new maid to cook a pot of jjapaguri for her children and then decides to add some sirloin topping because she doesn't want her kids to eat cheap food. The scene has been cited by critics as an illustration of class tension between the rich and poor.
Jjapaguri was translated into "ramdon," an invented word combining "ramen" and "udon."
