After spending the past dozen seasons with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kim signed a two-year contract worth US$8 million with the St. Louis Cardinals in December. But the 31-year-old pitcher didn't entirely sever his ties with the Wyverns. With both clubs setting up offseason camps in eastern Florida, Kim joined the Wyverns in their spring training at the start of February in Vero Beach, getting some work done on the sidelines before reporting to the Cardinals' camp in Jupiter, about 100 kilometers south.

