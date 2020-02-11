Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds 1 more virus case, total at 28; Hong Kong, Macao arrivals to face enhanced quarantine
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday said it will apply strict quarantine screening to entrants from Hong Kong and Macao, in addition to those who arrive from mainland China, as the country confirmed one more case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total here to 28.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the 28th patient is a 30-year-old Chinese woman who is highly likely to be infected from the country's third confirmed case.
----------------
(2nd LD) Deputy nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S. hold talks on N.K. dialogue, peninsula security
SEOUL -- The deputy nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held consultations in Seoul on Tuesday, officials said, amid joint efforts to resume stalled nuclear talks with North Korea.
Lee Moon-hee, director general at the foreign ministry's North Korean nuclear affairs bureau, met U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong, foreign ministry officials said.
----------------
FM Kang to attend security forum in Munich this week
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will attend a security conference in Munich, Germany, later this week, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, amid expectations she could also hold a one-on-one meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on its margins.
During the annual three-day Munich Security Conference, set to begin on Friday, Kang will attend a key session to explain Seoul's diplomatic policy to strengthen multilateralism, a value challenged by rising nationalism and trade protectionism, the ministry said.
----------------
'Parasite' filming locations trending after Oscars win
SEOUL -- Filming locations that appeared in director Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece "Parasite" are trending as fans visit the venues in celebration of the film's historic Oscars win.
On Tuesday, fans were busy taking selfies in front of Sky Pizza, a family-run pizzeria that appears as Pizza Age in the black comedy. A placard with Bong's autograph was on display at the pizzeria in the Dongjak Ward in southern Seoul.
----------------
(LEAD) Chapaguri from 'Parasite' becomes talk of town
SEOUL -- With the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" creating a lot of buzz throughout the world, a signature noodle dish from the sensational movie is also sweeping the internet.
The movie, the first non-English language film to win best picture at this year's Oscars, tells a story about the class division through a poor family, the Kims, infiltrating into a wealthy family, the Parks.
----------------
Moon says victim-centered approach is int'l norm over wartime forced labor: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday he is putting the victims of Japan's World War II forced labor first in accordance with an internationally agreed-upon "principle," as his administration is trying to resolve the compensation problem, according Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon was countering a Japanese news report that took issue with his involvement in a related lawsuit as a human rights lawyer against a Japanese firm two decades ago.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean ship seized by Indonesian Navy for violating territorial waters
JAKARTA/SEJONG -- A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier with two South Koreans and a dozen other crewmembers aboard has been seized by the Indonesian Navy on suspicion of violating territorial waters, Seoul officials said Tuesday.
The seizure, the third of its kind involving South Koreans since October, occurred Saturday after the South Korean-flagged tanker, the NO. 7 SJ GAS, cast its anchor in waters near Bintan Island of the Southeast Asian country.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks surge 1 pct on upbeat data, China stimulus
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed sharply higher Tuesday, snapping a two-day losing streak on U.S. indicators that signaled steady economic improvements, with China expected to take stimulus measures to minimize the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 22.05 points, or 1 percent, to close at 2,223.12. Trading volume was moderate at 510 million shares worth 6.47 trillion won (US$5.47 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 568 to 281.
