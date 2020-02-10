Aekyung Industrial Q4 net income up 18.8 pct. to 11.6 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 11.6 billion won (US$ 9.7 million), up 18.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 22.4 percent on-year to 16.6 billion won. Revenue increased 10.4 percent to 194.1 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
