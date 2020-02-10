Aekyung Industrial 2019 net profit down 28.1 pct. to 43.7 bln won
13:36 February 10, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Monday reported its 2019 net profit of 43.7 billion won (US$ 36.7 million), down 28.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 23.5 percent on-year to 60.6 billion won. Annual revenue increased 0.3 percent to 701.3 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
