Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Aekyung Industrial 2019 net profit down 28.1 pct. to 43.7 bln won

13:36 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Monday reported its 2019 net profit of 43.7 billion won (US$ 36.7 million), down 28.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 23.5 percent on-year to 60.6 billion won. Annual revenue increased 0.3 percent to 701.3 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK