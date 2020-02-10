Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

S. Korea likely to release 1 more coronavirus patient soon

14:03 February 10, 2020

Seoul, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is likely to release its fourth fully recovered novel coronavirus patient soon, the public health authorities said Monday.

The country's 11th patient is being considered for discharge, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The patient would be the fourth coronavirus-infected patient in the country to fully recover and be released from a hospital. So far, the country has reported 27 cases of infection.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK