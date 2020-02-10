S. Korea likely to release 1 more coronavirus patient soon
14:03 February 10, 2020
Seoul, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is likely to release its fourth fully recovered novel coronavirus patient soon, the public health authorities said Monday.
The country's 11th patient is being considered for discharge, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The patient would be the fourth coronavirus-infected patient in the country to fully recover and be released from a hospital. So far, the country has reported 27 cases of infection.
