Lotte Fine Chemical Q4 net profit up 4.9 pct. to 38.2 bln won

16:59 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 38.2 billion won (US$ 32.2 million), up 4.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 48.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 38.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.9 percent to 329.6 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

