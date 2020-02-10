Lotte Fine Chemical 2019 net profit down 22 pct. to 167.7 bln won
16:59 February 10, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Monday reported its 2019 net profit of 167.7 billion won (US$ 141.3 million), down 22 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 10 percent on-year to 189.7 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 4.4 percent to 1.31 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
