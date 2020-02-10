Hyundai Home Shopping Network swings to loss in Q4
17:18 February 10, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 21.1 billion won (US$ 17.8 million), turning from a profit of 64.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 24.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 116.3 percent to 580.9 billion won.
