Hyundai Home Shopping Network 2019 net income down 47.7 pct. to 87 bln won

17:19 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its 2019 net profit of 87 billion won (US$ 73.3 million), down 47.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 129.5 billion won, up 15.3 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 116.8 percent to 2.2 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

