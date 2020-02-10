Go to Contents
Handsome 2019 net profit up 15.3 pct. to 83.5 bln won

17:25 February 10, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Monday reported its 2019 net profit of 83.5 billion won (US$ 70.4 million), up 15.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 16.7 percent on-year to 106.4 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 3 percent to 1.25 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
