Handsome Q4 net income up 10.6 pct. to 28.5 bln won
17:25 February 10, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 28.5 billion won (US$ 24 million), up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 34.2 billion won, up 12.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2.4 percent to 384.2 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
