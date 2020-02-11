(LEAD) Korea's exports jump 69.4 pct in first 10 days of Feb.
SEJONG, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 69.4 percent in the first 10 days of February, mainly due to rising shipments of cars and semiconductors, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's exports stood at US$10.7 billion in the Feb. 1-10 period, compared with $4.38 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of cars and semiconductors soared 114.5 percent and 37.8 percent, respectively.
However, the average daily exports -- which reflect working days -- fell 3.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of February, the data showed.
