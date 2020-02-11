Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:02 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/00 Sunny 10

Incheon 12/01 Sunny 10

Suwon 14/-1 Sunny 10

Cheongju 14/-1 Sunny 0

Daejeon 15/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 12/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/-1 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 15/01 Cloudy 20

Jeju 15/06 Sunny 60

Daegu 14/00 Sunny 10

Busan 15/05 Sunny 10

(END)

