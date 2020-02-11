N. Korea propaganda outlet lashes out at S. Korean PM over Korean War
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean state media outlet lashed out at South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun by name Tuesday over a government committee that recently launched to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.
Radio Pyongyang denounced the committee's establishment as a "shameful" attempt to distort history, renewing groundless claims the North has been making for decades that the South started the war under a broader U.S. plan to conquer Asia.
Historical records indisputably show that the war began after tank-led North Korean troops invaded the South. The conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the divided Korean Peninsula technically still in a state of war.
"It is a globally-known fact that the war was the product of an invasion by the U.S. trying to dominate Korea and Asia, and a northern-bound invasion that South Korea's traitor Rhee Syng-man regime provoked," Radio Pyongyang said.
"Still, Chung Sye-kyun and other South Korean officials are laying out ludicrous schemes, praising those who participated in the war as war veterans and for their devotion and compensation," the broadcaster added. "They should immediately stop a mean and childish attempt to distort history."
The broadcaster also took a swipe at South Korea's recent move to set up a reconnaissance squadron in charge of operating the advanced unmanned aircraft of Global Hawk, calling it a "reckless" behavior by warmongers.
It criticized South Korea for breaking its promise to improve inter-Korean relations and easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula by seeking such hostile activities against the Northern compatriots, apparently referring to an agreement the two Koreas reached in 2018.
"(South Korea) should bear in mind what devastating consequences such reckless military confrontational behavior could bring about and refrain from any rash acts," it said.
