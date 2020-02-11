S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
10:09 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed one more case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total here to 28 with four of them discharged after being fully recovered.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the latest patient is a 30-year-od Chinese woman who is an acquaintance of the country's third confirmed case.
The latest patient is currently being quarantined at a Seoul hospital, the KCDC said.
