(Spring Training) Canadian slugger appreciative of opportunity to grow as person, athlete in KBO

"My years in Korea have definitely been the best years of my career," Romak told Yonhap News Agency on Monday at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, site of the Wyverns' spring training in the eastern part of Florida. "Foreign players (in the KBO) are kind of on our own to figure some stuff out. Teams lean on us for production and they don't want to change us too much. We have to figure out ways to change ourselves in times of trouble. So I think that sort of personal accountability and responsibility helped me grow."