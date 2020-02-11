Hanon Systems Q4 net profit up 32.7 pct. to 119.3 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 119.3 billion won (US$ 100.8 million), up 32.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 9.9 percent on-year to 171.1 billion won. Revenue increased 21.6 percent to 1.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
