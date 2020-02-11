Oci turns to loss in 2019
13:34 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net loss of 809.3 billion won (US$ 683.4 million), shifting from a profit of 103.8 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 180.7 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 158.7 billion won on-year. Annual revenue fell 16.3 percent to 2.6 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
