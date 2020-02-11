(LEAD) S. Korean ship seized by Indonesian Navy for violating territorial waters
(ATTN: UPDATES in paras 4-5)
JAKARTA/SEJONG, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier with two South Koreans and a dozen other crewmembers aboard has been seized by the Indonesian Navy on suspicion of violating territorial waters, Seoul officials said Tuesday.
The seizure, the third of its kind involving South Koreans since October, occurred Saturday after the South Korean-flagged tanker, the NO. 7 SJ GAS, cast its anchor in waters near Bintan Island of the Southeast Asian country.
Aboard the ship were two South Koreans -- the captain and a crew member -- as well as six Indonesians and six Myanmarese. The tanker is currently docked near a naval base in waters between Bintan Island and Batam Island.
"Right after the South Korean Embassy in Indonesia learned of the seizure, it contacted the owner of the ship and related authorities, including Indonesia's Navy, and checked details about how the ship was seized," a foreign ministry official here said on condition of anonymity.
"They are all safe," the official added, saying it would offer active consular support for South Korean sailors.
The latest seizure came after the Indonesian authorities captured the Panama-flagged LPG carrier, named the DL Lily, on Oct. 9 and a South Korean cargo ship, the CH Bella, on Jan. 11, both on the same charges.
The DL Lily was released on Jan. 17, 100 days after its seizure, while the CH Bella is still being held in Indonesia.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)