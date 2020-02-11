Grand Korea Leisure Q4 net income up 167.5 pct. to 18.3 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 18.3 billion won (US$ 15.5 million), up 167.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 22.8 billion won, up 181.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 17 percent to 130.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 24.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
