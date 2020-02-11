Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Grand Korea Leisure 2019 net profit down 6.9 pct. to 72.4 bln won

15:25 February 11, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 72.4 billion won (US$ 61.3 million), down 6.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 96.8 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 105.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 2.2 percent to 490.8 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK