BGF Retail Q4 net profit up 1.5 pct. to 34.3 bln won
15:44 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 34.3 billion won (US$ 29 million), up 1.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 7.5 percent on-year to 44.5 billion won. Sales increased 3.9 percent to 1.49 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
