BGF Retail 2019 net profit down 1.8 pct. to 151.4 bln won
15:44 February 11, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 151.4 billion won (US$ 128.1 million), down 1.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 3.7 percent on-year to 196.6 billion won. Annual sales increased 2.9 percent to 5.94 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)